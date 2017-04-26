Analysts Anticipate Nabriva Therapeutics AG – (NBRV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Nabriva Therapeutics AG – (NASDAQ:NBRV) to post sales of $1.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics AG -‘s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $670,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.35 million. Nabriva Therapeutics AG – reported sales of $1.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics AG – will report full-year sales of $1.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 million to $9.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.87 million per share, with estimates ranging from $1.33 million to $9.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nabriva Therapeutics AG -.

Several research firms recently commented on NBRV. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG – in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG – in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nabriva Therapeutics AG – from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG – in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG – in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.39.

In other Nabriva Therapeutics AG – news, major shareholder Hbm Healthcare Investments (Ca sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $28,946.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,609,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,813,307.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 149,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,762.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG – during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. FT Options LLC increased its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG – by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. FT Options LLC now owns 83,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG – by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 706,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 122,862 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics AG – during the first quarter valued at $2,074,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics AG – during the third quarter valued at $2,468,000. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabriva Therapeutics AG – (NASDAQ:NBRV) traded up 1.30% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.90. 6,947 shares of the stock traded hands. Nabriva Therapeutics AG – has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The company’s market cap is $296.44 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average is $7.94.

Nabriva Therapeutics AG is an Austria-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of antibiotics to treat infections. Its lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The Company develops both intravenous (IV) and oral formulations of lefamulin for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP).

