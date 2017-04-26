$1.41 EPS Expected for Equifax Inc. (EFX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report $1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Equifax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the lowest is $1.39. Equifax reported earnings of $1.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Equifax will report full year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $6.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $6.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm earned $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.53 million. Equifax had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 25.18%. Equifax’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EFX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equifax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.27.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) opened at 135.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.96 and a 200-day moving average of $125.56. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 0.83. Equifax has a 12 month low of $110.87 and a 12 month high of $137.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Equifax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 370.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the third quarter worth about $188,000. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc is a global provider of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments and consumers. The Company operates in four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions and Global Consumer Solutions. Its products and services are based on databases of consumer and business information derived from various sources, including credit, financial assets, telecommunications and utility payments, employment, income, demographic and marketing data.

