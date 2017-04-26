$1.20 EPS Expected for DineEquity Inc (DIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect DineEquity Inc (NYSE:DIN) to announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for DineEquity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31. DineEquity posted earnings per share of $1.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DineEquity will report full year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $5.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DineEquity.

DineEquity (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37. The firm had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.47 million. DineEquity had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DineEquity in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered DineEquity from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup Inc lowered DineEquity to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Instinet lowered DineEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered DineEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.17.

DineEquity (NYSE:DIN) opened at 54.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $977.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.56 and its 200 day moving average is $71.77. DineEquity has a one year low of $49.53 and a one year high of $93.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. DineEquity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.55%.

In other news, SVP John Jakubek sold 34,316 shares of DineEquity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $2,552,767.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,186.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick W. Rose purchased 2,000 shares of DineEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.49 per share, for a total transaction of $106,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 52,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,793,140.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DineEquity during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DineEquity during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DineEquity during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of DineEquity during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DineEquity during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

DineEquity Company Profile

DineEquity, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee’s) concept in the bar and grill segment within the casual dining category of the restaurant industry, and owns, franchises and operates the International House of Pancakes (IHOP) concept in the family dining category of the restaurant industry.

