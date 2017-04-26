$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Twenty-First Century Fox’s earnings. Twenty-First Century Fox posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Twenty-First Century Fox will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.07 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Twenty-First Century Fox.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Twenty-First Century Fox had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) traded down 0.98% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,881 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.35. The firm has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.23. Twenty-First Century Fox has a 52 week low of $23.88 and a 52 week high of $31.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from Twenty-First Century Fox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Twenty-First Century Fox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.95%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOX) This Quarter” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/0-48-earnings-per-share-expected-for-twenty-first-century-fox-inc-fox-this-quarter-updated.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOX. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,802,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,982,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,368,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 13.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,944,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,575,000 after buying an additional 3,629,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 6.3% in the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 50,326,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,074,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twenty-First Century Fox

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company’s segments include Cable Network Programming; Television; Filmed Entertainment, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment and movie programming for distribution.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.