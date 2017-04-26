-$0.41 EPS Expected for Real Industry Inc (RELY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Real Industry Inc (NASDAQ:RELY) to report ($0.41) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Real Industry’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.45). Real Industry reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Real Industry will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.58). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Real Industry.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RELY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Real Industry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Real Industry in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Real Industry (NASDAQ:RELY) traded up 1.042% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.425. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,980 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $5.28. The stock’s market capitalization is $69.81 million. Real Industry has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $9.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RELY. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Real Industry by 233.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,071,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after buying an additional 750,580 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Real Industry during the fourth quarter worth about $1,955,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Real Industry by 5.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,391,000 after buying an additional 67,875 shares during the period. Sabal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Real Industry during the third quarter worth about $827,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Real Industry by 355.8% in the fourth quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 55,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 43,487 shares during the period. 56.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Real Industry

Real Industry, Inc is a holding company. The Company focuses on the operations of Real Alloy Holding, Inc (Real Alloy), which is engaged in aluminum recycling. The Company’s segments include Real Alloy North America (RANA) and Real Alloy Europe (RAEU). The RANA segment includes aluminum melting, processing, recycling and alloying activities conducted in approximately 20 facilities located in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

