$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (XHR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) will announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Xenia Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.43. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm earned $219.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.78 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XHR. Nomura began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Instinet began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

In other news, Director Jeffrey H. Donahue purchased 28,582 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,222.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marcel Verbaas purchased 5,000 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,787.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XHR. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) traded up 1.2121% on Tuesday, reaching $17.1757. 122,897 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.7414 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average of $17.37. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $14.83 and a 52-week high of $19.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 122.22%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in premium full service, lifestyle and urban upscale hotels, with a focus on various markets, as well as leisure destinations in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 42 hotels, 40 of which are completely owned, comprising 10,911 rooms, across 20 states and the District of Columbia, including a majority interest in two hotels owned through two investments in real estate entities.

