-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Juniper Pharmaceuticals Inc (JNP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Juniper Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:JNP) will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Juniper Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Juniper Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to $0.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Juniper Pharmaceuticals.

Juniper Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JNP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.43. Juniper Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 7.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Juniper Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 228,392 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 54,425 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Juniper Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 30,286 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Juniper Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Juniper Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 44,442 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 10,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in Juniper Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Juniper Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JNP) traded up 0.02% on Thursday, hitting $4.15. The stock had a trading volume of 13,530 shares. Juniper Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $8.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average is $5.25. The company has a market cap of $45.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.25.

About Juniper Pharmaceuticals

Juniper Pharmaceuticals, Inc, formerly Columbia Laboratories, Inc, is a women’s health therapeutic company focused on developing intra-vaginal therapeutics that addresses the medical needs in women’s health. The Company operates through two segments: product and service. The product segment includes supply chain management for CRINONE.

