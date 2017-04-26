-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for ClubCorp Holdings Inc (MYCC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that ClubCorp Holdings Inc (NYSE:MYCC) will report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ClubCorp Holdings’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. ClubCorp Holdings posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ClubCorp Holdings will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ClubCorp Holdings.

ClubCorp Holdings (NYSE:MYCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business earned $221.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.74 million. ClubCorp Holdings had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ClubCorp Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ClubCorp Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on ClubCorp Holdings from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. FBR & Co set a $23.00 price target on ClubCorp Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ClubCorp Holdings to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ClubCorp Holdings by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 157,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 42,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ClubCorp Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $5,557,000. WFG Advisors LP increased its position in ClubCorp Holdings by 112,200.0% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in ClubCorp Holdings by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 280,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ClubCorp Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000.

ClubCorp Holdings (NYSE:MYCC) traded down 11.489% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.675. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,978,666 shares. The stock has a market cap of $893.05 million, a P/E ratio of 284.896 and a beta of 1.11. ClubCorp Holdings has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $17.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. ClubCorp Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

ClubCorp Holdings Company Profile

ClubCorp Holdings, Inc is engaged in membership-based leisure business. The Company is also the owner-operator of private golf and country clubs, and business, sports and alumni clubs in North America. The Company operates through two segments: golf and country clubs, and business, sports and alumni clubs.

