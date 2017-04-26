Brokerages expect that Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) will announce sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vedanta’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vedanta will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $0.00 per share. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vedanta.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vedanta in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEDL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vedanta by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vedanta during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vedanta during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vedanta by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Vedanta during the first quarter worth $343,000. 3.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vedanta Ltd (VEDL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $0.00” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/0-00-in-sales-expected-for-vedanta-ltd-vedl-this-quarter-updated.html.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) traded down 0.847% on Friday, hitting $15.805. The stock had a trading volume of 100,342 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.82. The stock’s market capitalization is $11.72 billion. Vedanta has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $17.34.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.071 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Vedanta’s previous dividend of $0.20. Vedanta’s payout ratio is presently -4.84%.

About Vedanta

Vedanta Limited is a natural resource company engaged in the business of manufacturing copper and copper products, and aluminum and aluminum products. The Company’s segments include Copper, which consists of manufacturing of copper cathode, continuous cast copper rod and anode slime, including from purchased concentrate and manufacturing of precious metal from anode slime, sulfuric acid, phosphoric acid; Iron ore; Aluminium, which consists of manufacturing of alumina and various aluminum products; Power, which consists of power, including power facilities engaged in generation and sale of commercial power, and Other, which consists pig iron and metallurgical coke.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vedanta (VEDL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vedanta Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vedanta Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.