Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th.
Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The casino operator reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.36. Wynn Resorts, Limited had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 5,683.62%. The business earned $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Wynn Resorts, Limited to post $4.20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4.99 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) opened at 115.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.57. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $119.80.
In other news, EVP John Strzemp sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $2,007,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,915,262.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CLSA upgraded Wynn Resorts, Limited from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Instinet cut their price target on Wynn Resorts, Limited from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Vetr upgraded Wynn Resorts, Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.36 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded Wynn Resorts, Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $119.80 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.45.
Wynn Resorts, Limited Company Profile
Wynn Resorts, Limited (Wynn Resorts) is a developer, owner and operator of destination casino resorts that integrate accommodations and a range of amenities, including dining outlets, retail offerings, entertainment theaters and meeting complexes. The Company’s segments include Macau Operations and Las Vegas Operations.
