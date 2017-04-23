William Blair Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for SEI Investments Company (SEIC)

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2017 earnings estimates for shares of SEI Investments Company in a research note issued on Wednesday. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.21. William Blair also issued estimates for SEI Investments Company’s FY2018 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments Company in a research report on Thursday.

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) opened at 50.10 on Friday. SEI Investments Company has a one year low of $42.12 and a one year high of $52.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.13 and a 200 day moving average of $48.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.45.

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. SEI Investments Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $359.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $126,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,988. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Heilig sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $1,154,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,141 shares in the company, valued at $674,133.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 286,563 shares of company stock worth $14,236,258. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in SEI Investments Company by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments Company by 12.9% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp purchased a new position in SEI Investments Company during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in SEI Investments Company during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in SEI Investments Company by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 4,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Company Company Profile

SEI Investments Company provides investment processing, investment management and investment operations solutions. The Company provides its solutions to financial institutions, financial advisors, institutional investors, investment managers and ultra-high-net-worth families in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe and various other locations around the world.

