Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) is set to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $760 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.15 million. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 12.28%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp to post $4.00 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4.62 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) opened at 81.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.24. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp has a one year low of $65.54 and a one year high of $89.18.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wellington Shields upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

In related news, Director Brian Hehir sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.73, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,886.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (Wabtec), doing business as Wabtec Corporation, is a provider of technology-based equipment and services for the global freight and transit rail industries. The Company’s segments include the Freight Segment and the Transit Segment. The Freight Segment primarily manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, builds new switcher locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

