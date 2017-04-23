Wells Fargo & Co Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 41,049 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 201% compared to the average daily volume of 13,627 call options.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) opened at 53.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.58. The company has a market capitalization of $264.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.98. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $43.55 and a 52 week high of $59.99.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.25 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 23.30%. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post $4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, Director Stephen W. Sanger bought 58,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.65 per share, for a total transaction of $3,013,364.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,165. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Carroll sold 117,704 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $6,946,890.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 97.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,511,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,188,000 after buying an additional 1,240,585 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 46.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 313,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,904,000 after buying an additional 100,182 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 76,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.7% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 44,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,036,000. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on WFC. Credit Suisse Group AG cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Instinet reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.46.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services company. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Company offers its services under three categories: personal, small business and commercial.

