Waters Co. (WAT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) is set to release its earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. Waters has set its FY17 guidance at $6.85-7.10 EPS.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. Waters had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $629 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Waters to post $7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7.71 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) opened at 158.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.07 and a 200-day moving average of $147.00. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $128.90 and a 52-week high of $162.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, SVP David Terricciano sold 27,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $4,052,334.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,619.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rohit Khanna sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $165,473.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,077 shares in the company, valued at $625,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,418 shares of company stock worth $10,915,868. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair raised Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Waters in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $170.00 price target on Waters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Waters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.67.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation is an analytical instrument manufacturer. The Company operates through two segments: Waters and TA. It designs, manufactures, sells and services high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), ultra performance liquid chromatography (UPLC and together with HPLC, referred to as LC) and mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products and post-warranty service plans.

