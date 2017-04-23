Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.15. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The business earned $34.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.56 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Universal Stainless & Alloy Products to post $0.130 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0.490 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) opened at 17.085 on Friday. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $17.83. The firm’s market capitalization is $123.27 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average of $13.87.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CL King upgraded Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products, including stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel and certain other alloyed steels. The Company’s manufacturing process involves melting, remelting, heat treating, hot and cold rolling, forging, machining and cold drawing of semi-finished and finished specialty steels.

