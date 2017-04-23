United States Steel Co. (X) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. United States Steel has set its FY17 guidance at $3.08 EPS.
United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.26. The company earned $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 11.36% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect United States Steel to post $2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2.83 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) opened at 30.42 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $5.30 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.25. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $41.83. United States Steel also was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 11,788 call options on the company. This is an increase of 104% compared to the typical volume of 5,788 call options.
Several research analysts have commented on X shares. Longbow Research started coverage on United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Vetr downgraded United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.38 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price objective on United States Steel from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.21.
United States Steel Company Profile
United States Steel Corporation is an integrated steel producer. The Company is engaged in producing flat-rolled and tubular products with production operations in North America and Europe. The Company operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE) and Tubular Products (Tubular).
