United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. United States Steel has set its FY17 guidance at $3.08 EPS.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.26. The company earned $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 11.36% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect United States Steel to post $2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2.83 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) opened at 30.42 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $5.30 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.25. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $41.83. United States Steel also was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 11,788 call options on the company. This is an increase of 104% compared to the typical volume of 5,788 call options.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “United States Steel Co. (X) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/23/united-states-steel-co-x-set-to-announce-quarterly-earnings-on-tuesday.html.

Several research analysts have commented on X shares. Longbow Research started coverage on United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Vetr downgraded United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.38 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price objective on United States Steel from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.21.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation is an integrated steel producer. The Company is engaged in producing flat-rolled and tubular products with production operations in North America and Europe. The Company operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE) and Tubular Products (Tubular).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.