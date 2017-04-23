Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (TSC) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Maxim Group raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $28.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tristate Capital Holdings traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $24.95, with a volume of 277,252 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.15.

TSC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tristate Capital Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Tristate Capital Holdings in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director John B. Yasinsky sold 6,000 shares of Tristate Capital Holdings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $142,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Tristate Capital Holdings by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 580,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 179,357 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Tristate Capital Holdings by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after buying an additional 118,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tristate Capital Holdings by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 598,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after buying an additional 90,375 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Tristate Capital Holdings by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 395,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after buying an additional 88,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Tristate Capital Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $1,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average is $21.15. The firm has a market cap of $727.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.29.

Tristate Capital Holdings Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include TriState Capital Bank (the Bank), a Pennsylvania chartered bank; Chartwell Investment Partners, LLC (Chartwell), an investment advisor, and Chartwell TSC Securities Corp. (CTSC Securities). The Company operates through two segments: Bank and Investment Management.

