Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on SPDR Gold Trust (GLD)

SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 78,170 put options on the company. This is an increase of 170% compared to the average daily volume of 28,968 put options.

SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD) opened at 122.31 on Friday. SPDR Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $131.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.58.

SPDR Gold Trust Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

