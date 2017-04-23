Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Wal-Mart Stores (WMT)

Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 13,463 put options on the company. This is an increase of 153% compared to the average volume of 5,312 put options.
Shares of Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) opened at 74.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.41 and its 200-day moving average is $69.88. The firm has a market cap of $227.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.09. Wal-Mart Stores has a 52 week low of $62.72 and a 52 week high of $75.19.
Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The business earned $129.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.22 billion. Wal-Mart Stores had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wal-Mart Stores will post $4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Wal-Mart Stores’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.
WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a $74.00 target price on shares of Wal-Mart Stores and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc initiated coverage on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research note on Friday, February 10th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners set a $72.00 target price on shares of Wal-Mart Stores and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.
In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 4,375,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total value of $314,105,443.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,507,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,306,647.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 3,667,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $264,012,022.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,507,127 shares in the company, valued at $756,408,072.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,585,041 shares of company stock worth $1,110,035,611 over the last three months. Insiders own 51.55% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Wal-Mart Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 0.7% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,511 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. BKS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wal-Mart Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 6,777.8% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 114,171 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 112,511 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 27.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. 29.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Wal-Mart Stores
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment includes its mass merchant concept in the United States operating under the Walmart or Wal-Mart brands, as well as digital retail.
