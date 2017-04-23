The Rubicon Project Inc (RUBI) Short Interest Update

The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,109,973 shares, a growth of 145.6% from the March 15th total of 858,970 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,887,744 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUBI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project during the third quarter valued at $4,281,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project during the third quarter valued at $259,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 574.7% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 91,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 77,874 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project during the third quarter valued at $4,140,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project during the third quarter valued at $9,632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley downgraded The Rubicon Project from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded The Rubicon Project from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Rubicon Project in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of The Rubicon Project in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded The Rubicon Project from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) opened at 5.76 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $278.56 million. The Rubicon Project has a 1-year low of $5.37 and a 1-year high of $20.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57.

About The Rubicon Project

The Rubicon Project, Inc offers a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of advertising for buyers and sellers. The Company’s solution enables buyers and sellers to purchase and sell a range of advertising units, including display and video; utilizing various inventory types, including direct sale of inventory and real-time bidding (RTB), and across digital channels, including mobile Web, mobile application and desktop, as well as across various out of home channels, such as digital billboards.

