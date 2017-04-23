Tesoro Logistics LP Forecasted to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (TLLP)

Tesoro Logistics LP (NASDAQ:TLLP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group cut their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for Tesoro Logistics in a research note issued on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst C. Goldman now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Tesoro Logistics’ FY2017 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Tesoro Logistics (NASDAQ:TLLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $319 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.77 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

TLLP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesoro Logistics in a report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho cut shares of Tesoro Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesoro Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 7th. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Tesoro Logistics in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tesoro Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

Tesoro Logistics (NASDAQ:TLLP) opened at 54.37 on Friday. Tesoro Logistics has a 1-year low of $42.92 and a 1-year high of $60.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.11 and its 200 day moving average is $51.68. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. This is a positive change from Tesoro Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLLP. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Tesoro Logistics by 10.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Tesoro Logistics during the third quarter worth $121,000. Searle & CO. purchased a new position in Tesoro Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Tesoro Logistics by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Tesoro Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $279,000.

Tesoro Logistics Company Profile

Tesoro Logistics LP is a full-service logistics company operating in the western and mid-continent regions of the United States. The Company operates through three segments. Its Gathering segment consists of crude oil, natural gas and produced water gathering systems in the Bakken Region and Rockies Region.

