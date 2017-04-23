Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 10,359 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 892% compared to the average daily volume of 1,044 put options.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Group LLC reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) opened at 43.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.46 and a 200-day moving average of $41.65. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $36.76 and a 1-year high of $45.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post $2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.98%.

In other news, VP Robert E. Funck sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $1,160,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 117,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,349,844.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Warmuth sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $174,796.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,400,139. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% in the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 110,009 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,885,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Securities LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 44.2% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,580,827 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $70,205,000 after buying an additional 484,423 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 32,780 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of healthcare products. The Company operates through four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products and Vascular Products. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products include a range of branded generic pharmaceuticals manufactured around the world and marketed and sold outside the United States.

