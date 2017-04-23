Short Interest in Vale SA (VALE) Declines By 5.7%

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,815,658 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the March 15th total of 69,763,842 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,465,361 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Vale SA during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Vale SA during the first quarter valued at $174,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vale SA by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Vale SA during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vale SA during the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) opened at 8.87 on Friday. Vale SA has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.2881 dividend. This is an increase from Vale SA’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. Vale SA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on VALE. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vale SA in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vale SA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Vale SA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Vale SA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.30 to $9.40 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Vetr cut shares of Vale SA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.91 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Vale SA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Vale SA Company Profile

Vale SA is a global producer of iron ore and iron ore pellets, key raw materials for steelmaking, and producer of nickel. The Company also produces copper, metallurgical and thermal coal, potash, phosphates and other fertilizer nutrients, manganese ore, ferroalloys, platinum group metals, gold, silver and cobalt.

