Select Bancorp Inc (SLCT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,566 shares, a growth of 4.2% from the March 15th total of 16,866 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,668 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Shares of Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) opened at 11.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91. The firm has a market cap of $128.25 million, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.26. Select Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $11.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Select Bancorp stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,396 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.92% of Select Bancorp worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 13.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Select Bancorp Company Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company (the Bank). The Bank is a commercial bank. The Bank provides commercial and retail financial services to customers located in its market areas. The Bank offers a range of banking services, including checking and savings accounts, commercial, consumer, mortgage and personal loans, and other associated financial services.

