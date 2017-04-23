Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Primoris Services Corp’s Q1 2017 Earnings (PRIM)

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Primoris Services Corp in a research report issued on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities analyst R. Cassil now expects that the construction company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Primoris Services Corp’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business earned $601.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.42 million. Primoris Services Corp had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company's revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services Corp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Primoris Services Corp in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Primoris Services Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Primoris Services Corp in a report on Monday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) opened at 22.61 on Friday. Primoris Services Corp has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $29.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Primoris Services Corp by 13.7% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,528,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,081,000 after buying an additional 304,235 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Primoris Services Corp by 64.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 39,076 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Primoris Services Corp by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Primoris Services Corp by 177.8% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,298,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,354,000 after buying an additional 1,471,179 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Primoris Services Corp by 22.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Primoris Services Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.

About Primoris Services Corp

Primoris Services Corporation is a holding company. The Company holds various subsidiaries, through which it operates as a specialty contractor and infrastructure company. The Company provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, state departments of transportation and other customers.

