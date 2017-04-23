Seaport Global Securities Comments on Chesapeake Energy Co.’s Q3 2017 Earnings (CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q3 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a research note issued on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. The business's revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays PLC boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Group LLC raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Wunderlich reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.51.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) opened at 5.52 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.89 billion. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average is $6.27. Chesapeake Energy also was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 38,363 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 264% compared to the typical volume of 10,538 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 15,394 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. National Planning Corp boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. National Planning Corp now owns 17,051 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Securities LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 6.1% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Securities LLC now owns 17,275 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 18,119 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Archie W. Dunham purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,620,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,637,717 shares in the company, valued at $24,301,637.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation produces natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates in two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing, Gathering and Compression. Exploration and production is engaged in finding and producing oil, natural gas and NGL. Marketing, gathering and compression is engaged in marketing, gathering and compression of oil, natural gas and NGL.

