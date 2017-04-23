Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Mobile Mini in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Mewhirter now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Mobile Mini’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MINI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Mobile Mini in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Mobile Mini Inc’s Q1 2017 Earnings (MINI)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/23/research-analysts-offer-predictions-for-mobile-mini-incs-q1-2017-earnings-mini.html.

Shares of Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) opened at 29.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average is $30.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 2.41. Mobile Mini has a one year low of $23.40 and a one year high of $38.13.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Mobile Mini had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business earned $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO Mark Funk sold 10,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $348,133.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,411,694.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Mobile Mini by 0.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Mobile Mini by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Mobile Mini by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Mobile Mini by 2.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Mobile Mini by 1.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Mobile Mini Company Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc is a provider of portable storage solutions. The Company, through its subsidiary, Evergreen Tank Solutions, Inc (ETS), is a provider of specialty containment solutions in the United States. The Company manages its business as two portable storage solutions business segments, North America and the U.K., and one specialty containment business segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Mini Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Mini Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.