Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Mazor Robotics Ltd -‘s Q1 2017 Earnings (MZOR)

Mazor Robotics Ltd – (NASDAQ:MZOR) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mazor Robotics Ltd – in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. B. Riley analyst G. Chodaczek now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.24). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Mazor Robotics Ltd -‘s Q2 2017 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2018 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

Mazor Robotics Ltd – (NASDAQ:MZOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The business earned $14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 million. Mazor Robotics Ltd – had a negative return on equity of 40.07% and a negative net margin of 55.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MZOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mazor Robotics Ltd – from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Mazor Robotics Ltd – from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.98 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services set a $34.00 price target on shares of Mazor Robotics Ltd – and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Mazor Robotics Ltd – (NASDAQ:MZOR) opened at 35.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.80. The firm’s market capitalization is $848.47 million. Mazor Robotics Ltd – has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $37.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MZOR. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Mazor Robotics Ltd – by 26.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 186,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after buying an additional 39,232 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in Mazor Robotics Ltd – by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 150,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mazor Robotics Ltd – during the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Mazor Robotics Ltd – by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 210,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after buying an additional 47,777 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Mazor Robotics Ltd – during the fourth quarter valued at $2,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

About Mazor Robotics Ltd –

Mazor Robotics Ltd is an Israel-based medical device company that develops and markets surgical guidance systems and complementary products. It develops computerized and imaging-based systems in the field of spine surgery. Its products include: Renaissance Surgical Guidance System, which enables surgeons to advance from freehand surgical procedures to guided procedures, as well as Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-cleared and European Conformity (CE)-marked Renaissance System, used in spine surgeries, whether open or minimally invasive, for a number of clinical indications.

