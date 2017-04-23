Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Cabot Oil & Gas Co.’s Q1 2017 Earnings (COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. in a report issued on Tuesday. KeyCorp analyst D. Deckelbaum now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas Co.’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm earned $316.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.55 million. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 21.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group LLC set a $24.00 price target on Cabot Oil & Gas Co. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 4th. Scotiabank set a $29.00 price target on Cabot Oil & Gas Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 25th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas Co. in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc raised their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.18.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) opened at 24.08 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $11.20 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.74. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $26.74.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 36,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. by 13.4% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 534,457 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after buying an additional 63,300 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. by 1.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 46,176 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. during the third quarter valued at about $2,304,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. by 7.1% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,528 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development, exploitation and exploration of oil and gas properties. The Company operates in the segment of natural gas and oil development, exploitation, exploration and production, in the continental United States. Its assets are concentrated in areas with known hydrocarbon resources, which are conducive to multi-well, repeatable drilling programs.

