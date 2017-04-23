Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY) – Investment analysts at Leerink Swann reduced their Q3 2017 earnings per share estimates for Eli Lilly and in a report released on Tuesday. Leerink Swann analyst S. Fernandez now anticipates that the company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.04. Leerink Swann has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and’s Q4 2017 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $4.11 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

LLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a “conviction-buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Vetr downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.44 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc set a $100.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.70.

WARNING: “Q3 2017 Earnings Forecast for Eli Lilly and Co Issued By Leerink Swann (LLY)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/23/q3-2017-earnings-forecast-for-eli-lilly-and-co-issued-by-leerink-swann-lly.html.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) opened at 81.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.30. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $64.18 and a one year high of $86.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.22 and a 200 day moving average of $77.94.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company earned $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 14.7% in the third quarter. DG Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.2% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 96,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.7% in the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total value of $17,017,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,359,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,696,522,285.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Derica W. Rice sold 11,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $861,036.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,508,293.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 688,162 shares of company stock worth $55,440,777. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in drug manufacturing business. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and markets products in two segments: human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. The Company’s human pharmaceutical business segment sells medicines, which are discovered or developed by its scientists.

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.