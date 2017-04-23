Q3 2017 Earnings Estimate for Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q3 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Thor Industries in a research report issued on Thursday. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.90. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ Q4 2017 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

THO has been the subject of several other research reports. Wunderlich boosted their price objective on Thor Industries from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup Inc reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Saturday. Argus boosted their price objective on Thor Industries to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.96.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) opened at 91.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.25. Thor Industries has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $115.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 24.44%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the first quarter worth $154,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Thor Industries by 6.1% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the third quarter worth $226,000. Deschutes Portfolio Strategy LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the first quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the third quarter worth $238,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc manufactures a range of recreational vehicles (RVs) in the United States and sells those vehicles primarily in the United States and Canada. The Company’s segments include towable recreational vehicles, which consists of the operations of Airstream, Inc (Airstream) (towable); Heartland Recreational Vehicles, LLC (Heartland) (including Bison Coach, LLC (Bison), Cruiser RV, LLC (CRV) and DRV, LLC (DRV)); Jayco, Corp.

