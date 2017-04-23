Q2 2017 EPS Estimates for W W Grainger Inc (GWW) Cut by Analyst

W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer Holdings cut their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for shares of W W Grainger in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.07. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for W W Grainger’s Q3 2017 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $10.40 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company earned $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GWW. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Saturday, January 28th. TheStreet cut shares of W W Grainger from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $239.00 price target (up from $226.00) on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of W W Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W W Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.11.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) opened at 195.15 on Friday. W W Grainger has a 12 month low of $192.50 and a 12 month high of $262.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.33 and a 200 day moving average of $233.01.

In related news, VP Ronald L. Jadin sold 31,186 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.06, for a total transaction of $7,767,185.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,862,703.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph C. High sold 690 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.58, for a total transaction of $174,280.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,955.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,940 shares of company stock valued at $8,712,647 in the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the third quarter worth $183,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 17.2% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc (Grainger) is a distributor of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) supplies and other related products and services. The Company offers its products and services to businesses and institutions in the United States and Canada, with presence also in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

