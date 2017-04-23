Q2 2017 EPS Estimates for SEI Investments Company Cut by Oppenheimer Holdings (SEIC)

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings cut their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for SEI Investments Company in a research note issued on Wednesday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst G. Greene now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for SEI Investments Company’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. SEI Investments Company had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm earned $359.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SEIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEI Investments Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments Company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) opened at 50.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.87. SEI Investments Company has a 12 month low of $42.12 and a 12 month high of $52.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments Company during the third quarter worth approximately $713,000. American Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments Company during the third quarter worth approximately $32,666,000. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments Company by 1.2% in the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 199,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,091,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments Company during the third quarter worth approximately $16,088,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of SEI Investments Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $2,448,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,257,282 shares in the company, valued at $551,269,099.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy Heilig sold 22,500 shares of SEI Investments Company stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $1,154,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,133.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,563 shares of company stock worth $14,236,258 in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Company Company Profile

SEI Investments Company provides investment processing, investment management and investment operations solutions. The Company provides its solutions to financial institutions, financial advisors, institutional investors, investment managers and ultra-high-net-worth families in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe and various other locations around the world.

