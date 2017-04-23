Q2 2017 Earnings Forecast for WesBanco Inc (WSBC) Issued By Boenning Scattergood

WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) – Boenning Scattergood increased their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for shares of WesBanco in a report released on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood analyst M. Schultheis now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for WesBanco’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $93.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.82 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 23.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

WSBC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on WesBanco in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sandler O’Neill raised WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $42.00 price target on WesBanco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) opened at 39.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.82. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $44.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 17.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 66.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter worth approximately $444,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lisa A. Knutson purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.63 per share, with a total value of $130,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,138.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 44.24%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc (WesBanco) is a bank holding company. The Company offers a range of financial services, including retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust services, brokerage services, mortgage banking and insurance. WesBanco offers its services through two segments: community banking, which offers services, such as commercial demand, individual demand and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans, and trust and investment services, which offers trust services, as well as various alternative investment products, including mutual funds.

