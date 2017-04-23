Q2 2017 Earnings Forecast for Regions Financial Corp (RF) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks raised their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for Regions Financial Corp in a report released on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Regions Financial Corp’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Regions Financial Corp had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business earned $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Regions Financial Corp’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reduced their price objective on Regions Financial Corp to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. FBR & Co set a $18.00 price objective on Regions Financial Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens cut Regions Financial Corp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Rafferty Capital Markets cut Regions Financial Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Regions Financial Corp in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial Corp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.59.

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) opened at 13.47 on Friday. Regions Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $16.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.37.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regions Financial Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $136,750,000. Appaloosa LP acquired a new stake in Regions Financial Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $105,404,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Regions Financial Corp during the third quarter worth about $54,184,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial Corp by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,185,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,260,000 after buying an additional 5,296,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Regions Financial Corp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,217,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,051,405,000 after buying an additional 3,158,238 shares during the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brett D. Couch sold 65,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $964,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,247.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $624,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,619.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,848 shares of company stock valued at $2,318,675. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Regions Financial Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. Regions Financial Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.89%.

About Regions Financial Corp

Regions Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its banking operations through Regions Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank, which is a member of the Federal Reserve System. It operates in three segments: Corporate Bank, which represents its commercial banking functions, including commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and investor real estate lending; Consumer Bank, which represents its branch network, including consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, small business loans, indirect loans, consumer credit cards and other consumer loans, as well as the corresponding deposit relationships, and Wealth Management, which offers individuals, businesses, governmental institutions and non-profit entities a range of solutions to enable transfer of wealth.

