Q2 2017 Earnings Estimate for KeyCorp (KEY) Issued By FBR & Co

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Stock analysts at FBR & Co boosted their Q2 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a report released on Thursday. FBR & Co analyst B. Ramsey now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. FBR & Co currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. FBR & Co also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm earned $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KEY. Evercore ISI raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays PLC increased their price target on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.85.

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) opened at 18.15 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $19.53. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average of $17.10.

In other news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.66 per share, with a total value of $84,768.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,794.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 55.6% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp is a bank holding company. The Company is a bank-based financial services company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, KeyBank National Association (KeyBank), which is engaged in providing banking services. Through KeyBank and other subsidiaries, it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate and institutional clients.

