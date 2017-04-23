Q1 2017 EPS Estimates for Cimarex Energy Co Lowered by Analyst (XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. KeyCorp analyst D. Deckelbaum now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.99. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $4.38 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $7.09 EPS.
Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $382.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.03 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 92.69%.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on XEC. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective (up from $164.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Saturday. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective (down from $139.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.25.
Shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) opened at 118.63 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $11.08 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.49. Cimarex Energy has a 12-month low of $102.91 and a 12-month high of $146.96.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 537.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 882 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy during the third quarter worth $144,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy during the first quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy during the third quarter worth $185,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 5,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $665,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 920 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $115,441.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,639. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is presently -2.70%.
About Cimarex Energy
Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company operates in exploration and production (E&P) segment. Its operations are located in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. Its E&P activities take place primarily in two areas: the Permian Basin and the Mid-Continent region.
