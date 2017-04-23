PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) – Jefferies Group issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of PPL Corp in a note issued to investors on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst A. Crowdell anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $36.50 price target on the stock.

PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. PPL Corp had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company earned $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. PPL Corp’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/23/ppl-corp-ppl-expected-to-post-q1-2017-earnings-of-0-65-per-share.html.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PPL. Zacks Investment Research cut PPL Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of PPL Corp in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut PPL Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays PLC set a $37.00 price objective on PPL Corp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised their price objective on PPL Corp from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.45.

PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) opened at 37.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.45. PPL Corp has a 12-month low of $32.08 and a 12-month high of $39.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.95.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in PPL Corp by 114.3% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in PPL Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPL Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in PPL Corp by 100.0% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $353,685.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,057.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert A. Symons sold 12,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $477,632.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $37.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,521 shares of company stock worth $5,621,198 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from PPL Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. PPL Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.48%.

PPL Corp Company Profile

PPL Corporation (PPL) is a utility holding company. Through its subsidiaries, PPL delivers electricity to customers in the United Kingdom, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia and Tennessee; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky, and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky. PPL operates through U.K.

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.