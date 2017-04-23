PPL Corp (PPL) Expected to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) – Jefferies Group issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of PPL Corp in a note issued to investors on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst A. Crowdell anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $36.50 price target on the stock.
PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. PPL Corp had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company earned $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. PPL Corp’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PPL. Zacks Investment Research cut PPL Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of PPL Corp in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut PPL Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays PLC set a $37.00 price objective on PPL Corp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised their price objective on PPL Corp from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.45.
PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) opened at 37.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.45. PPL Corp has a 12-month low of $32.08 and a 12-month high of $39.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.95.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in PPL Corp by 114.3% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in PPL Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPL Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in PPL Corp by 100.0% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $353,685.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,057.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert A. Symons sold 12,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $477,632.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $37.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,521 shares of company stock worth $5,621,198 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from PPL Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. PPL Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.48%.
PPL Corp Company Profile
PPL Corporation (PPL) is a utility holding company. Through its subsidiaries, PPL delivers electricity to customers in the United Kingdom, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia and Tennessee; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky, and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky. PPL operates through U.K.
