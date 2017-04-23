Plug Power Inc to Post Q2 2017 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, FBR & Co Forecasts (PLUG)

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Equities researchers at FBR & Co boosted their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Plug Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. FBR & Co analyst C. Driscoll now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.07). FBR & Co has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. FBR & Co also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2018 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm earned $32.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.54 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 36.60% and a negative net margin of 69.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Capital set a $2.00 price target on shares of Plug Power and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on shares of Plug Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1.75 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.71.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) opened at 2.12 on Friday. Plug Power has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $2.70. The company’s market cap is $405.31 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 4.6% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 117,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 15.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 103,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 13,765 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 11.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 164,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 16,524 shares during the period. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc is a provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used for the industrial off-road market and the stationary power market. The Company’s product line includes GenKey, GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare and ReliOn.

