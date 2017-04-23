Pioneer Natural Resources Expected to Earn Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday. KeyCorp analyst D. Deckelbaum now expects that the oil and gas development company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2017 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Williams Capital lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $226.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. KLR Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price target (up from $254.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $217.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.91.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) opened at 174.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.33. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $146.08 and a 1-year high of $199.83. The stock’s market cap is $29.65 billion.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The business earned $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.35%.

In related news, CEO Timothy L. Dove sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total transaction of $231,852.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,364,768.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephanie D. Stewart sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $171,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,358 shares of company stock worth $1,614,482 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. LBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. LBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company explores for, develops and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and gas within the United States, with operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

