PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PDC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. KeyCorp analyst D. Deckelbaum now expects that the energy producer will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). KeyCorp also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q2 2017 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 42.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The company earned $108.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “PDC Energy Inc to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (PDCE)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/23/pdc-energy-inc-to-post-q1-2017-earnings-of-0-11-per-share-keycorp-forecasts-pdce.html.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PDCE. Canaccord Genuity set a $84.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. KLR Group upgraded shares of PDC Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.95.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) opened at 57.15 on Friday. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $50.12 and a 12 month high of $84.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.95 and a 200 day moving average of $68.75. The stock’s market cap is $3.73 billion.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PDC Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in PDC Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,626 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in PDC Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in PDC Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,280 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital One National Association boosted its position in PDC Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 12,123 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Joseph E. Casabona sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $63,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,560.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $126,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,579,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $425,198. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company produces, develops, acquires and explores for crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) with operations in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Utica Shale in southeastern Ohio. The Company operates through two segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing.

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.