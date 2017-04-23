Oppenheimer Holdings Weighs in on CEVA, Inc.’s Q2 2017 Earnings (CEVA)

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings dropped their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for CEVA in a report issued on Thursday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst A. Uerkwitz now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. Oppenheimer Holdings currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for CEVA’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm earned $21.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CEVA in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wunderlich reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CEVA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) opened at 35.45 on Friday. CEVA has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $36.81. The company has a market capitalization of $761.47 million, a P/E ratio of 58.11 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 102.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 83,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 41,928 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 9.4% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 6,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA during the first quarter worth about $1,727,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 13.7% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc (CEVA) is a licensor of signal processing intellectual property (IP). The Company partners with semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to create connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and Internet of things (IoT).

