OGE Energy Corp. Forecasted to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (OGE)

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for shares of OGE Energy Corp. in a report released on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst A. Crowdell expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $530.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557 million. OGE Energy Corp. had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OGE Energy Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays PLC boosted their price objective on shares of OGE Energy Corp. from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. OGE Energy Corp. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) opened at 35.16 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.61 and a 12-month high of $37.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. OGE Energy Corp.’s payout ratio is 78.07%.

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $37,227.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,054.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in OGE Energy Corp. by 9.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 114,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 9,744 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 399,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,981,000 after buying an additional 8,340 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. by 39.0% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. by 2.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. by 52.8% in the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp. Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. (OGE Energy) is an energy and energy services provider offering physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The Company operates through two segments: electric utility and natural gas midstream operations. The electric utility segment generates, transmits, distributes and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and western Arkansas.

