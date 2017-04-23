Northcoast Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.90. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings’ Q3 2017 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric Holdings had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LECO. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings in a research note on Saturday. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings in a research note on Saturday. Longbow Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.57.

Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) opened at 87.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.20 and a 200-day moving average of $78.64. Lincoln Electric Holdings has a 1-year low of $56.02 and a 1-year high of $88.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCG Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings by 0.6% in the third quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 14,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings by 1.5% in the third quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 7,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings by 2.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 27,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings by 7.0% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lincoln Electric Holdings news, VP Frederick G. Stueber sold 14,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $1,231,813.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,590.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 5,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $449,162.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. Lincoln Electric Holdings’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc is a manufacturer of welding, cutting and brazing products. The Company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding and The Harris Products Group. The Americas Welding segment includes welding operations in North and South America. The International Welding segment primarily includes welding operations in Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia.

