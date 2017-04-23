National Fuel Gas Co. to Post Q2 2017 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share, Jefferies Group Forecasts (NFG)

National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group raised their Q2 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Fuel Gas in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.06. Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ FY2017 earnings at $3.38 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 18.34%. The business earned $422.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank set a $62.00 price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) opened at 53.59 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $4.57 billion. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $61.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.61 and a 200 day moving average of $56.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Philip C. Ackerman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 239,712 shares in the company, valued at $14,538,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paula M. Ciprich sold 7,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $456,011.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,953,342.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,802 shares of company stock valued at $13,710,035 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,012.50%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company is a holding company. The Company is an energy company engaged principally in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution and marketing of natural gas. The Company operates in five business segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing.

