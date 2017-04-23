Mastercard Inc Expected to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share (MA)

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mastercard in a research note issued on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst R. El-Assal forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q2 2017 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Mastercard had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 71.09%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Vetr cut Mastercard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.04 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.55.

Shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) opened at 114.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.26. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $86.65 and a 52-week high of $115.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.03 and its 200-day moving average is $107.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

In related news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $561,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,534,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total transaction of $85,723.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,268.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,256,663 shares of company stock valued at $135,565,151 over the last three months. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.5% in the third quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.4% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 3.6% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iberiabank Corp boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 5,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Company Profile

MasterCard Incorporated is a technology company that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses across the world, enabling them to use electronic forms of payment. The Company operates through Payment Solutions segment. The Company allows user to make payments by creating a range of payment solutions and services using its brands, which include MasterCard, Maestro and Cirrus.

