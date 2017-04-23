KeyCorp Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO)

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. KeyCorp analyst C. Stevens now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Carrizo Oil & Gas’ Q2 2017 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, March 31st. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Scotiabank set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Williams Capital assumed coverage on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) opened at 25.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.18 and its 200-day moving average is $34.88. The company’s market cap is $1.66 billion. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $25.06 and a 52 week high of $43.96.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 264.25% and a positive return on equity of 85.42%. The business earned $143.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Carrizo Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, General Counsel Gerald A. Morton sold 1,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $43,933.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 88,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory F. Conaway sold 1,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $51,609.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,794 shares in the company, valued at $365,265.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 90,830 shares of company stock worth $2,736,072 and have sold 161,878 shares worth $4,610,778. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 29.0% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Croft Leominster Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

About Carrizo Oil & Gas

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc is an energy company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas from resource plays located in the United States. Its operations are focused in proven, producing oil and gas plays in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas, the Delaware Basin in West Texas, the Utica Shale in Ohio, the Niobrara Formation in Colorado, and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania.

