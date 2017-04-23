KeyCorp Comments on Energen Co.’s Q1 2017 Earnings (EGN)

Energen Co. (NYSE:EGN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Energen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. KeyCorp analyst C. Stevens now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Energen’s FY2017 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus raised Energen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Energen in a report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Energen in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Energen in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.74.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) opened at 51.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.79 and its 200 day moving average is $55.33. Energen has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $64.44. The company’s market cap is $5.02 billion.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Energen had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $114.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider John S. Richardson sold 3,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $213,191.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Charles W. Porter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $327,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,895 shares of company stock worth $1,831,492 in the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Energen by 3.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energen during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,886,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Energen by 208.2% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 102,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after buying an additional 68,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD increased its position in shares of Energen by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 292,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,879,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Energen by 52.3% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Energen

Energen Corporation is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties and natural gas. Its operations are conducted through subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation and occur within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

