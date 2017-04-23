KeyCorp Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Select Comfort Corp. (SCSS)

Select Comfort Corp. (NASDAQ:SCSS) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2017 EPS estimates for Select Comfort Corp. in a research report issued on Wednesday. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Select Comfort Corp.’s FY2017 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Select Comfort Corp. (NASDAQ:SCSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Select Comfort Corp. had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The firm had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SCSS. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Select Comfort Corp. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc lowered Select Comfort Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered Select Comfort Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Select Comfort Corp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $32.00 target price on Select Comfort Corp. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Select Comfort Corp. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Select Comfort Corp. (NASDAQ:SCSS) opened at 32.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.93 and its 200 day moving average is $22.45. Select Comfort Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $33.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.69.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $191,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,102.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Select Comfort Corp. by 27.3% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 20,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in Select Comfort Corp. by 97.4% in the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 580,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after buying an additional 286,593 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Select Comfort Corp. by 2,379.0% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 100,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 96,445 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Select Comfort Corp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Select Comfort Corp. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 142,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter.

Select Comfort Corp. Company Profile

Select Comfort Corporation is a designer, manufacturer, marketer, retailer and servicer of a line of Sleep Number beds. The Company offers consumers individualized sleep solutions and services, which include a complete line of Sleep Number beds, bases and bedding accessories. Its Sleep Number bed offers SleepIQ technology sensors that work directly with the bed’s DualAir technology to track each individual’s sleep.

