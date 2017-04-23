Jefferies Group Weighs in on PNM Resources Inc’s Q1 2017 Earnings (PNM)

PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) – Analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for PNM Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst A. Crowdell anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $36.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PNM. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.25 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set an “in-line” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Williams Capital cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PNM Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.19.

Shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) opened at 37.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.29. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $30.71 and a 1-year high of $38.20.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm earned $1 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 0.07%. PNM Resources’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%.

In other news, CFO Charles N. Eldred sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $145,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,920.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 307.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,294,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,344,000 after buying an additional 976,477 shares during the last quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the third quarter valued at $25,358,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1,290.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 481,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,741,000 after buying an additional 446,500 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 3,202.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 410,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,096,000 after buying an additional 398,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,105,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,929,000 after buying an additional 326,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc (PNMR) is an investor-owned holding company with approximately two regulated utilities providing electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. PNMR’s electric utilities are Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP). It operates in three segments: PNM, TNMP, and Corporate and Other.

